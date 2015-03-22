Serious Crash Involving Pole in Laurel

LAUREL, De.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened Saturday morning at approximately 9:56 a.m.

Officials said Kristina Ray, 45, of Milford, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on East Trap Pond Road when her vehicle for unknown reasons crossed the center line of the road.

The car entered the southbound lane and continued traveling in a northwesterly direction before veering of the west edge of the road and striking a cement pole.

Ray was restrained at the time of the crash. She was taken from the scene by Emergency Medical Services and transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center and treated for serious non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and alcohol is not being considered as a factor in Laurel.