Woman assaulted, 2 dogs injured in Baltimore
Sunday, March 22, 2015 9:09 PM EDT

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police said officers discovered a pair of injured dogs in a home after they were called to a house for a report of an assault.



Police said officers responded to the report at about 8 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived at the home, on the 1800 block of Westwood Avenue, they found a woman who had been assaulted as well as two injured dogs.



Police said animal control was called to the scene, and that police have opened investigations into both the assault and into the dogs' injuries.



