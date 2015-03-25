Easton Man Charged with Indecent Exposure

, Md.- Police have charged an Easton man with indecent exposure inside a Kohl's department store.

Easton police said that shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, officer responded to an indecent exposure complaint at the Kohl's on Marlboro Avenue.

Police said that upon arrival, officers made contact with loss prevention personnel who said they saw a man walking around the store exposing himself.

Officers located 39-year-old Mark Copper in the juniors section of the store. They said Copper was exposing himself while watching pornographic content on his cellphone.

Copper was placed under arrest and charged with one count of indecent exposure. He was released on his personal recognizance.