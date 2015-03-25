Preparing to Donate the Gift of Life

?

SALISBURY, Md.-LaTwanya Goslee packed her bag Wednesday morning for a trip to Baltimore. It's a trip she said she's made a million times, but this time is different.

"Today's trip is just really really monumental and it's a trip that I've never made before. I'm going up there with two kidneys and coming back with one. Today's trip is a historic one," said Goslee.

Goslee is preparing to donate her kidney to a total stranger as part of what she said is one of the largest kidney donation chains ever.

Goslee said she didn't get much sleep last night.

"I've been going through this journey for about three years. It's really, really surreal to be at this point and to realize that tomorrow morning I'll be on the operating table.That's just kind of overwhelming at times," said Goslee.

Goslee stood in her living room Wednesday morning looking at pictures of her children, and grandchildren and said she feels a sense of tranquility.

"I know that I'm going to be fine you know I have this underlying peace that everything is going to be fine. Of course there's the nerves and the little element of fear and all of those things are there for sure, but I think underneath of all of that is really just peace," said Goslee.

Goslee is ready to make the selfless donation in honor of her brother Charles.

"I think bravery is not the absence of fear it's just doing it afraid. I'm a little scared but that's really a non factor to me," said Goslee.

WBOC will be in Baltimore with an update on Goslee after her surgery tomorrow morning.