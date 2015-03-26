Police Investigate Attempted Robbery of Rehoboth Pizza Hut - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigate Attempted Robbery of Rehoboth Pizza Hut

 REHOBOTH, Del.- The Delaware State Police are currently investigating an armed robbery of a Rehoboth area Pizza Hut restaurant that occurred late Wednesday night. 

Police say the preliminary investigation has determined that the incident occurred on Wednesday, March 25, 2015, at 11:00 p.m., as a 33 year old female employee of the Pizza Hut, located at 19068 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, was preparing to close the restaurant. They say the employee was confronted by a male suspect, which was armed with an unknown make and model handgun. The suspect demanded money from the restaurant's safe. The employee did not comply with the suspect's demands. The suspect then fled from the business without obtaining any cash, in an unknown direction. The employee was not injured.

Police say the suspect was described as a black male, 20-30 years of age.  He was also described as 5'10”- 6'00” tall, and weighed between 160-180 lbs. The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirt which covered his face.  The suspect was armed with an unknown make and model handgun. There is no further physical clothing description available.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective Archer, at 302-752-3791.  Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."
