Kidney Donation Day: The End to a Md. Woman's Long Journey

Md.-LaTwanya Goslee completed the final leg of her journey to donate her kidney Thursday.It was the final leg of her journey but the beginning of someone elses. Goslee donated her kidney as part of one of the largest kidney chains ever.

WBOC followed Goslee on her journey to Baltimore beginning Wednesday night. Thursday morning we met with her and her mother Edith at their hotel prior to surgery.

"I feel pretty rested. I'm just ready to do this," said Goslee.As we walked to the car LaTwanya said she had her game face on. The day was finally here. LaTwanya had been waiting to donate her kidney for many years."It's really real. It's so surreal, but surprisingly I'm still okay. I'm just really in the mind set of let's just do it," said Goslee.As we drove to the University of Maryland Medical Center LaTwanya wasn't only thinking of herself."I'm still just praying that everything goes well not only for me, but especially for the person who is going to receive my kidney. My thoughts are with whomever that is right now. You know I'm wondering what's going through their mind and what kind of preparations they are making," said Goslee.LaTwanya said she feels peaceful knowing that her mother Edith is by her side."My mom is everything. Everything good that I am, comes from my mom: the strength, the courage everything good. Whatever good thing that is inside of me comes from my mom," said Goslee.In 2003 LaTwanya's mom Edith took the same steps as LaTwanya did Thursday morning. She donated a kidney to her son Charles. Years later when Charles' kidney failed, LaTwanya wanted to give him hers, but wasn't a match. They signed up for the paired kidney exchange registry. Charles was given a kidney two weeks ago that was a better match than LaTwanya's.Edith said she couldn't be more proud of the selfless woman her daughter is today."I just feel honored to be the mother of someone who has a giving heart. Someone who's not selfish. Someone who would do anything for anybody. It doesn't matter who the person is. It could be a complete stranger," said Edith Summers.We visited with LaTwanya post surgery Thursday afternoon and she was doing well. The surgery was successful in Baltimore.