Fire Damages Manor House in Easton

EASTON, Md. (AP) - A fire believed caused by a lightning strike has damaged a nearly 150-year-old building in Easton.

Firefighters say the blaze broke out Thursday afternoon after a short thunderstorm at the Manor House in the Londonderry retirement community.

Authorities say firefighters from several local volunteer companies battled the blaze.

Easton Volunteer Fire Department Fire Captain Kevin Dulin tells the Star Democrat of Easton (bit.ly/1E7mu8t) that damage was limited to the roof and second floor. There were no injuries.

The Manor House was built in 1867 at the end of the Civil War for a surgeon in the U.S. Navy, according to Londonderry's website. It is made of Port Deposit granite. The structure now serves as a bed and breakfast.