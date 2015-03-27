Updated: Fire Rips Through Two Story Building in Denton

Aftermath of the Thursday's fire on Franklin Road in Denton.

Flames are scene shooting through the roof of a building on Franklin Street in Denton. (Photo credit: Frank Miller)

DENTON, Md.- Authorities are investigating a late Thursday afternoon fire that ripped through a building that housed businesses and an apartment in Denton.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly after 5 p.m. at the two story structure at 110 Franklin St.

It took 60 firefighters from the Denton, Ridgely, Greensboro, Queen Anne's, Preston and Federalsburg volunteer fire departments approximately 40 minutes to get the two-alarm fire under control.

Denton Fire Chief Dennis Porter said two firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the structure and another $25,000 in damage to its contents, Deputy State Fire Marshal's said. They said the fire started in the first floor office file room. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.