Dover Man Arrested After Fleeing from Police with Handgun

, Del.- The Dover Police Department has arrested a Dover man after a foot pursuit.

Police say on Friday, at 4:36 a.m., the Dover Police Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit attempted to contact 27 year old Thomas Clark in the area of North Governors Avenue.

Police say Clark fled from officers on foot and was caught after a lengthy foot pursuit.

Officers say they saw Clark drop an item while he ran, and when they returned to search the path that Clark ran, they discovered a Glock 9mm handgun, loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition and an obliterated serial number.

Clark was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7, where he was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $10,500 for the following charges, possession of firearm with altered serial number, possession of deadly weapon by person prohibited and resisting arrest.