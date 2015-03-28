650 Students Participate in "Make a Splash" Festival

, Del.- Officials say 650 students will participate in the "Make a Splash" Festival on March 31 in Delaware.

Delaware's "Make a Splash" Festival offers opportunities for students to learn about the First State's water resources and the environment through interactive, engaging and fun water activities developed to educate students on the importance of water and water resources management, the diversity of estuary life, and the impacts to our water resources.

Students will actively participate in hands-on activities – 26 in all – on Delaware's water resources and their historical and current uses.

Activity stations include: Freddie the Stormwater Fish; The Power of Water; Water Coloring; GPS vs. Compass; Wetlands and Mosquitoes; Every Tree for Itself; Building a Colony; Incredible Journey; Groundwater; Water Quality, World Trade Game, and Hurricanes.