S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offender

FREDERICA, De.-The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) is looking for a moderate risk Tier 2 sex offender. Dennis Young, 20, of Frederica, DE failed to register as a sex offender which is required by law. Young is 5'03” and weighs approximately 130 lbs. Police are asking anyone who may know Young's location to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."