Driver Missing after Collision in Princess Anne

Md.- Maryland State Police responded to a crash in on Tulls Corner Road Sunday.

Police say a red Oldmosbile Intrigue was traveling on the road when it veered off and hit a mail box and drove into a ditch before stopping.

The homeowner reported the collision when they woke up and observed the car in their front yard.

The driver was not on the scene. They have not been found and police are not actively looking for them at this time.

The vehicle is registered to Pedro Garcia Cano who is a 38 year old Hispanic Male.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack.