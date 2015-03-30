Phone Scam Hits Berlin Business

BERLIN, Md.-In Worcester County a local business was hit hard by a phone scam similar to the one that hit a Doctor's office in Wicomico County.

The hackers racked up a close to $300, 000 bill. The owner of the business would like to remain anonymous.

"I was very angry. I was very shocked, because the phone bill was from a carrier that I don't even have. We don't even have international calling on our lines. I don't even understand how something like this could possibly happen," she said.

She said almost $300,000 was charged for calls to places like Somalia and Australia. They were all calls she never made.

She said she found out the hard way the hacking could have been prevented.

"It's something called a 1010 block had been turned on the line, then none of this would have happened," she said.

She said the hackers dialed 1010 before the numbers they dialed to fraudulently make calls on her line.

"It's like making a 1-900 number call. You dial 1-900 and there's some type of fee involved. You dial 1010 and that bypasses your primary provider and allows you to get any other carrier without your permission," she said.

She said the best advice now is to have your provider block 1010 dialing.

The company took care of her bill.