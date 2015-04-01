Deadline Nearing for Shore Hatchery Competition

SALISBURY, Md.-The Shore Hatchery competition encourages entrepreneurship and helps create successful businesses on the Eastern Shore.

It was almost a year ago John Churchman and his partner Navid Mazloom won the Shore Hatchery competition

The community wide competition has great Eastern Shore business minds select an entrepreneurs start up company or idea, and awards the winner with guidance and money.

College Scooters was looking for an innovative solution for people to get around. Churchman said his business owes a lot to the competition.

"We'd be in a very different position. I mean we learned a lot. It definitely helped us take the step up with the business," said Churchman.

Like many entrepreneurs Churchman and Mazloom faced setbacks along the way. They lost the Shore Hatchery competition when they competed the first time. Churchman said the competition is about more than the money.

"Banks give you money, friends and family can give you money, but they can't give you the mentorship and guidance that you can get from these seasoned veterans of entrepreneurship. It's an all star crew that's involved with this, and they're really, really looking to help you," said Churchman.

William Burke, the competition organizer said the judges are looking for knowledge, enthusiasm, and passion.

He encourages anyone with an idea to sign up.

"Take the initiative. Try it and let us help you move your business forward," said Burke.

The deadline to submit your application is April 7. The competition takes place May 7 at Salisbury University.

You can register at http://www.salisbury.edu/perdue/shorehatchery/.