Maryland Democratic Party Elects Interim Chair

Maryland Democratic Party Elects Interim Chair

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland Democratic Party has elected an interim chair.

The party's executive committee on Thursday elected D. Bruce Poole as interim chairman. He succeeds Yvette Lewis, who announced last month that she was resigning to spend more time with family.

Poole, a lawyer, is a partner at Poole & Kane, P.A. in Hagerstown. From 1987 until 1999, he served as a member of the House of Delegates, including 3 years as House Majority Leader.

The Maryland Democratic Party also named Cambridge Mayor Victoria Jackson-Stanley to be interim 1st vice chair.

