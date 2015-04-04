Police Investigating Oasis Car Wash Burglary - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigating Oasis Car Wash Burglary

EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department is investigating a commercial burglary at the Oasis Car Wash at 29394 Dover Road. 

Police say upon arrival the officer learned that sometime between April 2nd and April 3rd an unknown suspect entered into the car wash; however nothing was stolen. 

Officials say there was minor damage to the change machine with an estimated damage of $30. 

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.  


