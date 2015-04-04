Fire Destroys Home in Snow Hill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire Destroys Home in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, Md.- Worcester county firefighters responded to a house fire in Snow Hill Saturday morning.

The Snow Hill Fire Department said the flames broke out around 11:30 on Public Landing Road.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but fire officials say two pets died in the fire.

Officials said the home was a total loss.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause of this fire in Snow Hill.


