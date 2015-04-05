Attempted Vehicle Theft in Easton

EASTON,Md.- The Easton Police Department responded to the area of 501 Goldsborough Street Saturday for a person attempting to steal a vehicle. Police said 23 year old Tarik Malcolm Francis of Cambridge was in the drivers seat when they arrived.



Officials said the ignition wires under the dashboard had been cut and a garden trowel was used to break into the 2003 Mazda 6. Francis was arrested and charged with attempted motor vehicle theft, unlawful taking, rogue and vagabond, 4th degree burglary with tools, and malicious destruction of property.



Francis was released on his own recognizance by the Talbot County District Court Commissioner.

