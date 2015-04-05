Motor Vehicle Theft Arrest made in Easton

EASTON, Md.-The Easton Police Department were alerted Wednesday of a possible stolen vehicle when the car ran through the license plate reader.

The 2010 Ford Explorer had been stolen out of Salisbury.The back seat passenger 26 year old Autumn Marie Hitchens stated that she took the vehicle. Officials said they found several needles, a used spoon, and a small amount of suspected heroin in her possession.Hitchens was placed under arrest and charged with one count each of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, CDS possession-not marijuana, and CDS possession paraphernalia. Hitchens was taken before the Talbot County District Court Commissioner on the charges as well as a warrant from Wicomico County for failing to appear in court on March 30 on charges of CDS possession -not marijuana and driving without a license.Hitchens was held on temporary commitment at the detention center.