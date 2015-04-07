Last Day to Apply for Shore Hatchery Competition

SALISBURY, Md.-Tuesday, April 7. is the final day to apply for the Shore Hatchery competition at Salisbury University.

The goal of the competition is to encourage entrepreneurship on the Eastern Shore.

Nick Simpson is gearing up for this years competition. Simpson said the competition which gives money and mentorship to the entrepreneur's business or idea is invaluable.

"Why wouldn't you take this opportunity to get in front of people who are very difficult to get meetings with? People who are extremely experienced in the entrepreneurship community. People who have the opportunity to give you seed funding for a business that you could not raise from your friends, or family, or whoever it may be," said Simpson.

Simpson was talking about experienced entrepreneurs like Mike Cottingham who judge the competition.

Cottingham said he looks forward to it every year, and this year is no exception.

"I'd like to see a wider variety of ideas then we've seen in the past. I think because of the number of applicants that we have that will happen," said Cottingham.

Dave Rommel is also a judge and he said this is going to be a competitive year.

"I think as each year goes by the competition gets better. I'm looking forward to having a lot of different choices to choose from when it comes to awarding the money," said Rommel.

The deadline to enter the Shore Hatchery competition is Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

As of Tuesday morning there were 17 entrepreneurs signed up for the competition on May 7. in Salisbury.