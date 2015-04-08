Stolen Electric Meter Removed for Safety Reasons Before 8 Were Poisoned

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The generator that ran out of gas in the kitchen of the home where a man and his seven children were found dead Monday due to carbon monoxide poisoning is no longer there. Princess Anne Police Chief Scott Keller said it is in evidence, but it is not considered criminal evidence.

Keller said the department is not investigating the generator any further.

Keller said consumer safety officers from the federal government have inspected the generator as standard protocol to make sure the product was properly labeled, and safe. They found nothing was out of line.

As for the stolen electric meter that was removed from the home on March 25, Matt Likovich of Delmarva Power said it had to be disconnected for safety reasons.

"If it's hooked up incorrectly you are creating a potential safety hazard in terms of electrical fires. It could cause damage to our infrastructure," said Likovich. "You're posing a risk to yourself, the people that are in that home, or the business, maybe to your neighbors."

In order to use a stolen meter once it's disconnected, it has to be rewired. Likovich said you could do it with a little bit of knowledge of electricity.

"Your best bet is to not do something like that. It might sometimes just be guess work on your part that you're doing the right thing, that you're making the right hookups, the right connections," Likovich said.

Keller said it is never safe to run a generator in a closed home.