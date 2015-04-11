Md. lawmakers repeal prohibition on marijuana paraphernalia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. lawmakers repeal prohibition on marijuana paraphernalia

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - It would no longer be a crime to possess marijuana-related paraphernalia in Maryland, under a bill approved by the Maryland General Assembly.
    
The House of Delegates voted 84-52 on Saturday for the Senate bill, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan.
    
Maryland decriminalized possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana last year. That made it a civil offense rather than a criminal one.
    
However, lawmakers didn't do the same thing for paraphernalia like pipes, so the bill was introduced this session.
    
The measure also makes smoking marijuana in public a civil offense, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

