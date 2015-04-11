Fire in Greenhouse causes Heavy Damage Posted: Saturday, April 11, 2015 10:23 PM EDT Posted:

CHESWOLD, De.-The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office ruled a fire that started around 4:00 pm on the 3000 block of Seven Hickories Road, Broadmeadow Farms, near Kenton Road accidental. The Cheswold Fire Company arrived to an active fire inside a greenhouse.



The Deputy Fire Marshals conducted the investigation and found the fire started when a faulty appliance inside the greenhouse ignited nearby combustibles.

Inside the greenhouse were agricultural products for future sale. The damaged was estimated at $10,000 and there were no reported injuries in Cheswold.







