Man Beaten, Robbed at Motel near New Castle Posted: Sunday, April 12, 2015 9:16 PM EDT Posted:

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Police say a man was assaulted and robbed at a motel near New Castle after giving a woman a ride there.



Delaware State Police say the man gave the woman a ride to the Afton Motel on Pulaski Highway on Saturday evening. Then two men approach him in his car and took him into a motel room.



Police say the men assaulted the victim and took an undisclosed amount of money. The thieves then fled. Police are searching for the suspects in this case.



The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries. Details on his condition were not released.







