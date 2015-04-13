Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia Civil Offense in Maryland Posted: Monday, April 13, 2015 4:43 PM EDT Posted:

SALISBURY, Md. -Last year Maryland decriminalized the possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana. They made it a civil offense rather than a criminal one. Now they have done the same with marijuana-related paraphernalia.



On Saturday the House of Delegates voted 84-52 for the Senate bill.



Lieutenant Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said the bill is concerning.



"What this does is somebody who has a bong or a pipe or anything they're using to hold it, in the past we could make that a criminal offense, but now its been decriminalized," said Lt. Robinson.



Robinson said making the possession of paraphernalia a civil offense is a step closer to legalizing the drug.



"The thing that concerns us the most is people having the stuff in their cars. People smoking it in their cars, or people being on public property smoking. We are concerned and times going to tell whether it was a good thing or a bad thing," said Lt. Robinson.



The new bill also includes making smoking marijuana in public a civil offense.



Zach Johnson said marijuana isn't the most harmful thing out there these days and the new bill could help Maryland.



"It's a good idea. It's going to cost a lot less for taxpayers. It's also going to give revenue, because it's a civil offense they're going to get a citation. That's going to bring more money into the community," said Johnson.



Smoking marijuana in public is punishable by a fine of up to $500.