Multiple Suspects Charged in 2014 Caroline Co. Murder

, Md.- Five suspects were arrested and charged Thursday and early Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Caroline County man in November of 2014.

Police say, the first suspect is identified as 19 year old Dayrius T. Garcia of Hurlock, Maryland. A Caroline County Grand Jury indicted Garcia on April 15, 2015 on the charges of first degree murder, second degree murder, robbery, first degree assault, second degree assault, first degree burglary and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. State Police investigators say they attempted to locate Garcia early Thursday at his home and was later brought to the Federalsburg Police Department by his father, where a State Police homicide investigator took him into custody.

Police say four additional suspects are identified as 18 year old Christopher L. Eley of Hurlock, 15 year old William N. Willis III of Federalsburg, 17 year old Elijah J. Rosetta of Hurlock and 21 year old Markeith L. Jones of Federalsburg. Officials say Willis and Rosetta are being charged as adults. Police say after consulting with the Caroline County State's Attorney's Office, each of the suspects was charged by State Police with first degree murder, second degree murder, robbery, first degree assault, second degree assault, first degree burglary and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say Eley, Willis and Rosetta were arrested by State Police investigators throughout the day Thursday. Jones could not be located initially and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team located and arrested Jones early Friday.

All suspects were arrested without incident. Each was taken to the Caroline County Detention Center to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Police say the homicide victim was 23 year old Travon L. Farrow of the 200-block of Morris Avenue, Federalsburg, Maryland. Farrow lived at the home where the shooting occurred, with his wife and two children.

Officials say shortly after 6:30 p.m. on November 24, 2014, officers from the Federalsburg Police Department responded to a call for a shooting at the victim's residence. Responding officers found the victim lying inside his home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper torso. EMS personnel responded and transported the victim to the hospital. Assistance was requested from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division investigators.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigation used information developed from numerous interviews, forensic testing, and other leads to identify the five suspects as those responsible for the murder. The investigation indicates the five were together on the evening of November 24th and decided to commit a robbery at the Farrow residence with the intent of obtaining money and or drugs. Farrow was shot by one of the suspects during an altercation, while other suspects searched the home.

The State Police Homicide Unit received investigative assistance from a number of allied public safety agencies. They included the Federalsburg Police Department, the Caroline County Sheriff's Office patrol, investigation and K-9 sections, the Caroline County Drug Task Force, the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Department, the Caroline County Department of Emergency Services, and Maryland State Police personnel including the Criminal Enforcement Division, Easton Barrack troopers, and crime scene technicians. The Caroline County State's Attorney's Office worked with Homicide Unit investigators throughout the investigation.