Crash in Smyrna Injured Three

SMYRNA , De.-Delaware State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash which left three people injured just north of Smyrna at 7:55 a.m.

Dean A. Herrick, 17, of Wilmington, DE, was driving a 2002 Jeep Cherokee traveling on northbound SR1, approximately 1 mile south of Black Diamond Road, Smyrna, at an apparent high rate of speed. Herrick's vehicle left the roadway and entered the grass median for an unknown reason. Herrick attempted to re-enter the roadway but lost control of the jeep causing it to overturn numerous times.

An 18 year old female from Middletown, DE, was in the front seat without being properly restrained, and was ejected from the vehicle. She was removed from the scene by Delaware State Police Aviation and transported to the Christiana Hospital Trauma Center where she was treated and admitted with serious injuries.

Herrick and a 17 year old male passenger from Wilmington, DE, who were both properly restrained at the time of the crash, were removed from the scene by Emergency Medical Services and transported to the Christiana Hospital. They were treated with non-life threatening injuries.