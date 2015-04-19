Crash in Smyrna Injures Three

Smyrna, De- Delaware State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that left three people injured at 7:55 a.m. just north of Smyrna.

Dean A. Herrick, 17, of Wilmington, DE, was driving a 2002 Jeep Cherokee northbound, 1 mile south of Black Diamond Road, Smyrna, when his vehicle left the roadway and entered the grass median for unknown reasons. Herrick attempted to re-enter the roadway, but he lost control of the Jeep and it overturned numerous times.

An 18 year old female from Middletown, DE, who was a front seat passenger in the vehicle, was not properly restrained at the time of the crash. She was ejected from the vehicle and removed from the scene by Delaware State Police Aviation. She was transported to the Christiana Hospital Trauma Center where she was treated and admitted with serious injuries.

Dean Herrick and a 17 year old male passenger from Wilmington, DE, were both properly restrained at the time of the crash. They were removed from the scene by Emergency Medical Services and transported to the Christiana Hospital. The two were treated with non-life threatening injuries.