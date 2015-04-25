Man Gets 3 ½ Years in Girl's Death Posted: Saturday, April 25, 2015 8:47 PM EDT Posted:

WILMINGTON, De. (AP) - A Wilmington man who failed to call 911 for his girlfriend's dying 4-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.



35-year-old Willie Reeder was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in December to felony endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors had dropped a murder by abuse or neglect charge in the death of Autumn Milligan.



The girl's mother, 26-year-old Tanasia Milligan, faces trial in February for murder by abuse or neglect and conspiracy.



A state investigation after Autumn Milligan's death found flaws in the way the case was handled and in the child protection system, spurring some changes to child abuse and neglect investigations.

