Camden Crash May Have Sparked Fire at Daycare Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2015 7:01 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 27, 2015 4:02 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

CAMDEN, Del. – Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash Saturday near Camden that clipped a pole knocking out traffic lights and possibly sparked a fire in a local childcare facility.



Officials said a 25-year-old Dover woman was driving a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta on South DuPont Highway when she was rear-ended by a 16-year-old male driving a Nissan Rouge. Police say the man's car swerved off the road, hit a utility pole, and caused it to snap in half.



The Camden-Wyoming Fire Company responded to the scene and heard a fire alarm coming from The Children's Place childcare center located at 3377 South DuPont Highway.



A small fire was extinguished at The Children's Place. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident. Officials said early details indicate a power surge from the broken utility pole may have started the fire at the childcare facility.



Both operators were properly restrained during the time of the crash. They were transported to Kent General Hospital where they were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.



Officials said the 16-year-old male was cited for Inattentive Driving and Failure to Have Insurance in Possession in Camden.





