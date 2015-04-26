New Castle County Police Investigating Death of 20-year-old - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Castle County Police Investigating Death of 20-year-old

 MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) - New Castle County Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man.
    
Police responded to a Middletown home after getting a call around 2 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found people attempting life-saving efforts on the man. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
    
Police say the investigation into how the man died is in its preliminary stages.

