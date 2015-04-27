Uber now Available in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The ride sharing service Uber is now available in Salisbury. This comes after the Maryland General Assembly approved legislation that authorized the establishment of transportation network services like Uber in Maryland.



WBOC spoke with Salisbury Uber driver Mike Wilson who said he has been working in Salisbury for about two months and has been busy.



Sam Ciafardone, a cabdriver for Salisbury Taxi said he isn't worried that Uber will hurt business in Salisbury.



“We get more, and more cabs coming into town all the time, and we just we stay busy,” said Ciafardone. “I don't know what it is there's just more, and more people coming here without vehicles. I don't see where it would hurt us.”



Maryland's new approved legislation includes requirements for the drivers such as criminal background checks, and vehicle inspections.



Salisbury City Council President Jake Day said he wasn't aware Uber was operating in Salisbury, but said it was only a matter of time.



“My perspective is it's a great service. I've used it. I've used it in Baltimore, Chicago, and D.C.,” said Day. “It's a service that I'm comfortable with. I'm not surprised to see a change in this marketplace. I think it's a good thing.”



Day said regulatory changes for the City may be needed now that Uber has entered the marketplace, but he is more than open to considering them.

