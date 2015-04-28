Troopers Investigate Robbery of Cheswold Royal Farms

, Del.- The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a robbery of a Cheswold area convenience store that occurred late last night.

Police say the initial investigation has determined that the incident occurred Monday, April 27, 2015, at approximately 11:50 p.m., as a male suspect entered the Royal Farms located 47 Fast Landing Road. Police say the suspect then confronted an 23 year old male employee implying that he had a gun and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with the suspect's demands and turned over an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then fled from the store out of the rear door and entered a grey sedan before driving out of the parking lot towards Fast Landing Road. There were no injuries.

Investigators say the suspect was described as black male, 30-40 years of age, 5'08"-5'10" tall and weighed approximately 200-210 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. There was no further physical or clothing description available. No video surveillance footage is available at this time.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit at 302-697-2104. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."