Bennett Middle School Student Steps in and Makes President Laugh Posted: Monday, May 4, 2015 9:42 PM EDT

SALISBURY, Md. - A 6th grader, Osman Yahya from Bennett Middle School in Salisbury scored the interview of a life-time last week. 12-year-old Yahya interviewed President Obama Thursday in Washington D.C.



The event was hosted by "Discovery Education." When an audience member asked President Obama how to overcome writer's block, Yahya stepped in a few moments later telling the President it was time to move on which garnered plenty of laughs from President Obama and the live audience, that very moment has gone viral.



Yahya said he didn't want to waste a minute with the President.



“When he paused I thought he was done. I honestly thought he was done,” said Yahya. “I was like okay I think you sort have covered this question. Then when he said oh Osman thinks I talk too much. I'm like no, no I'm just trying to get to the next question, cause we started late and the kids were really hungry.”



Yahya was talking about his classmates who were watching him at Bennett Middle school right before lunch.



Yahya said maybe someday he could be the President



“'I'll think about going into politics. I just have to be good at it because right now I can't really win an argument with my Mom, so I don't expect to win a debate,” said Yahya.



The witty sixth grader said it's an experience that could help him in the future.



“I think just to meet the President this young is a thing I can write on my resume to get into college. I'll be like this is something no students have done,” said Yahya.



President Obama thanked Yahya for doing a wonderful job as a host in Washington, D.C.



