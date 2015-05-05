Police Probe Threat Made to East Millsboro Elementary

SELBYVILLE, Del.– All schools in the Indian River School District are back to normal operations after being placed on low-level lockdown following a threatening phone call made to East Millsboro Elementary School Tuesday morning.

Delaware State Police gave the all-clear around 12:20 p.m., and heightened security was lifted. A spokesperson for the district said students will be dismissed at the normal time and all afterschool activities will go on as planned.

Troopers said that at around 9:50 a.m., an unknown caller threatened to harm students at East Millsboro Elementary, located at 29346 Iron Branch Road in Millsboro. As a precaution, troopers were dispatched to a number of schools in the district, and all schools were put on low-level lockdown, also known as heightened security. Police said there did not appear to be a direct threat to any person or school.

An automated message from the school district late Tuesday morning said, "All children are safe, and instruction is continuing." The recording also said under a low-level lockdown, students are not allowed outside for recess, and all visitors to any of the schools will be carefully monitored.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Hudson at (302) 732-1500. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."