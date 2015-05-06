Local Teen Helping Out in Nepal

MARION, Md.-Somerset county teenager Luke Willing is in Kathmandu on a mission trip. He was headed to Nepal when the massive earthquake rocked the Country.

WBOC spoke with Willing who is still in Kathmandu over Skype.

"We were going to be landing right there. We were going to be in the airport, and they started turning our plane around. People were just kind of freaked out," said Willing.

The following day Willing and two of his friends landed in Nepal.

"We got to see a lot of rubble and the Temples just toppled right over. We saw all the Military coming in and trying to clean it up. You know the homes are all just bunched up together, it's hard for me to really understand," said Willing.

His family in Marion continue to worry about him. They've been keeping in touch with him via Facebook, but Wednesday for the first time in almost two weeks they saw his face.

"You know you're half a world away and you want to be right there for him, but we're just trusting the Lord's got his hand on the whole situation," said Steve Willing.

Luke Willing is expected to return home to Somerset County next week.