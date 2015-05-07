Shore Hatchery Competition Announces Winners

SALISBURY, Md.- Paver Guide, a company that market products designed to reduce runoff to the Chesapeake Bay won the most money at the Shore Hatchery Competition. The competition took place at Salisbury University Perdue School of Business on Thursday.

The Paver Guide team from Kent countyMike Boylan, and Charles White won $35,000. A total of $125,000 was distributed between eight winners."It's exciting, and we're going to get access to some mentors and that's going to be great. I think it's kind of like coming out of the starting gate," said Boylan. "You can almost see this product, and what it could be if it could get to fruition, and now you just want to get there. So to win this it's just another pathway forward."In the first round of the competition, the Gull Cage competitors are given one minute to pitch their idea, and six minutes to answer questions from a panel of 12 experienced judges.Bobby Audley said it's a great experience, but a tough one."The time limit was really what made me nervous. You know having to do something in a minute, and then the six minute questions, but it was really exciting .To be in the room with some of the judges and field questions from them was really awesome," said Audley.The competitors came from across the Mid Atlantic in hopes of winning cash and gaining mentorship.The goal of the competition is to encourage entrepreneurship and have new businesses opening within six months.Twenty year old Cody Branchaw said the judges had really tough questions."That's been one things that's been hard to come by. Everyone wants to say when you're a young entrepreneur oh, that's amazing you'll do great, oh you're going to do incredible, but it's hard to get honest feedback from people," said BranchawIt isn't hard to get honest feedback at the Shore Hatchery Competition.