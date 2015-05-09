Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Marydel

Md.-Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Caroline County. The accident happened at 9:10 on Templeville road in Marydel.

Officials said Martin Ewing of Denton was driving a motrocycle when the bike left the road and struck a ditch. Ewing was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene,



Ewing was wearing a helmet, and officials said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing in Caroline County.