Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Marydel - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Marydel

Posted:
MARYDEL, Md.-Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Caroline County. The accident happened at 9:10 on Templeville road in Marydel.

Officials said Martin Ewing of Denton was driving a motorcycle when the bike left the road and struck a ditch. Ewing was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene,

Ewing was wearing a helmet, and officials said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing in Caroline County.
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices