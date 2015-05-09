300 March in Delaware Posted: Saturday, May 9, 2015 7:50 PM EDT Posted:

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) - More than 300 people marched through Middletown to demand justice for a Delaware man who died after a fight at a party.



The demonstrators marched peacefully Saturday. They were calling for an arrest in the death of 20-year-old Ty Sawyer, who died after a fight April 26 near Odessa.



No charges have been filed in the case. Many of the marchers say they don't think New Castle County police have done enough to investigate the death.



County Police Chief Elmer Setting has said officers are investigating the fight. But he says Sawyer's cause of death is still unknown. Investigators are waiting on results of an autopsy and toxicology testing.



Some of the demonstrators Saturday carried signs that read "Justice for Ty" and "Ty Needs Justice."








