Fatal House Fire in Milford

MILFORD, Del. (AP) - Fire officials say one person was killed and five others were injured in a house fire in a rural area north of Milford.



Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio says the injured included an elderly man who suffered severe burns.



The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames in the mobile home with additions. Chionchio says the body of one resident was found as firefighters searched the home after extinguishing the flames.



Officials with the Frederica Volunteer Fire Department reported that the person who died was a woman and that children were among the injured.



The elderly man was taken to a burn center in Pennsylvania. Chionchio says the four other injured people were treated for smoke inhalation and released.







