U.S. Attorney for Maryland Thanks Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (AP) - The U.S. Attorney for Maryland is marking National Police Week by thanking Baltimore police officers who serve with honor and integrity.

U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein issued a statement Tuesday saying criticism of the Baltimore city police department should not obscure the good work that many officers do. He says the murder rate has fallen and most other types of crime have declined over the past decade thanks to the work of Baltimore's police officers.

Rosenstein says Baltimore police officers have saved many lives.

In the wake of recent riots in the city following the death of a man fatally injured in police custody, Rosenstein says some criminals have taken advantage of recent events. Rosenstein says Baltimore police officers have one of the most challenging and important jobs in Maryland.