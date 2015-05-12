Del. House Clears Bill Dealing With Juvenile Criminal Records

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state House has unanimously approved a bill that would make it easier for those with juvenile criminal convictions to have their records expunged.

The bill cleared the House on Tuesday and now goes to the Senate.

The legislation modifies discretionary provisions to allow more people, including those with misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, to be eligible to have their records cleared. The person could not have adult convictions, other than for traffic offenses, or pending criminal charges.

The bill specifically states that a felony juvenile conviction that is expunged would no longer be a basis to prohibit the person from owning a gun.

Supporters of the bill say the dissemination of juvenile criminal histories can be a barrier to getting a job, education, housing and credit.