Friends Remember those Killed in Worcester County Crash

GIRDLETREE, Md.– Maryland State Police have released the names of the three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Worcester County on Monday night.

The victims are identified as Nicole G. Earnest, 26; Amanda H. Phillips, 21; and Sean E. Mobley, 45; all of Chincoteague, Va. Troopers said all three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Phillips was a Mother of one and a hard worker according to her friend Chelsea Jones of Chincoteague.

Jones was heartbroken to hear the news that her friend passed away Monday night.

"She was a good Mom. Everytime I ever talked to her that's all she ever wanted to talk about was her child. That baby to her was everything. So to know that a good parent was taken from a child it's kind of hard," said Jones.

Jones said it's especially hard to lose someone in a small town like Chincoteague where your friends become family.

"Everybody knows everybody here, so to hear something like that all of a sudden it's like whoa. It's like pause," said Jones.

Shannon Blacksher was a friend of Sean Mobley who was riding in the back of the car Monday. Blacksher agreed it's a difficult time for the tight knit community.

"It's very tragic for everybody, because everybody knows everybody. It's really hard on everybody when we lose one person let alone three," said Blacksher.

Blacksher said Mobley was a father, and he'll miss his son's graduation next week.

"Everytime you saw him he always had a smile on his face, and a compliment for everybody. He was just a very sweet guy. He had a lot of friends here on the island," said Blacksher.

Those friends will miss Sean Mobley, Amanda Phillips, and Nicole Earnest in Chincoteague.