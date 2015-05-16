Police Shoot Robbery Suspect in Virginia Beach Posted: Saturday, May 16, 2015 6:37 PM EDT Posted:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia Beach say an officer shot one of two robbery suspects who also held a person at gunpoint briefly before fleeing a store.



Media outlets report police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday about two women who were robbed of cell phones and a wallet.



A police statement says the armed suspects were located at a cell phone store 40 minutes later. Police say the suspects pointed a gun at the head of a person before fleeing. The person was released unharmed.



Officers and the suspects exchanged gunfire in an alley and one of the suspects was shot several times. Police say he was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The second suspect remains uncaught.



The suspect's names weren't immediately released.



