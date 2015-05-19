Arrests Made in Dover Homicide

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has made two arrests in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old Smyrna High School student on Wednesday May 13th.





18-year-old Damier Harmon, of Dover, and 19-year-old Bruce Manlove, also of Dover, were arrested in Philadelphia by the Philadelphia Police Department of 1st Degree Robbery. Once arrested, detectives obtained further evidence leading to Harmon being charged with 1st Degree Murder in the shooting death of Gary Adams on Harmony Lane, in the Walker Woods development in Dover.





The Dover Police Department says officers responded to reports of a gunshot and a male suspect lying on the ground near the rear of the development on Wednesday May 13th, just before 9 p.m.





Officers arrived on scene to find Adams with a single gunshot wound and transported him to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. He later died from his injuries.





Both suspects are currently being held in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Delaware.Damier Harmon is facing charges of 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Robbery, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, and 2nd Degree Conspiracy.Bruce Manlove is facing charges of 1st Degree Robbery, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, and 2nd Degree Conspiracy.Adam's death is Dover's fourth homicide of 2015