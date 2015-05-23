Bank Robbed in Rehoboth Beach







Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Mark Doughty at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.tipsubmit.com , or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the Saturday robbery of the Capital One Bank branch located at 19268 Old Landing Road.Police said that at around 12:07 p.m., a male suspect approached the teller with a note for cash and implied he was armed. A weapon was never displayed. Troopers said the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. There were no reported injuries.The suspect was described as black, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, and 140-150 pounds. He was wearing a brown jacket, jeans, a brown hat, and glasses.