Carroll County Bridge Inspections

Md. (AP) - Officials say 21 bridges in Carroll County that are too short to get federal funding will be inspected through a deal between the county and the state.The county's Board of Commissioners recently gave the Bureau of Engineering approval for a pact with State Highway Administration to inspect the 21 bridges.Debbie Butler, chief of the bureau, tells The Carroll County Times ( http://bit.ly/1eqLQ6t ) bridges longer than 20 feet are covered by federal funding.The cost to inspect the short bridges is more than $50,000.