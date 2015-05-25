Carroll County Bridge Inspections - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) - Officials say 21 bridges in Carroll County that are too short to get federal funding will be inspected through a deal between the county and the state.

The county's Board of Commissioners recently gave the Bureau of Engineering approval for a pact with State Highway Administration to inspect the 21 bridges.

Debbie Butler, chief of the bureau, tells The Carroll County Times (http://bit.ly/1eqLQ6t) bridges longer than 20 feet are covered by federal funding.

The cost to inspect the short bridges is more than $50,000.
