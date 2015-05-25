Salisbury PD Investigating Armed Robbery at Hancock Fabrics Posted: Monday, May 25, 2015 10:49 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 26, 2015 7:46 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police are investigating an armed robbery at Hancock Fabrics on Civic Avenue.



Police said that at around 12:40 p.m. Monday, the suspect entered Hancock Fabrics and displayed a knife and demanded cash.



The suspect attempted to cover his face by lifting his shirt over his nose. He did this while asking for cash exposing the knife in his waist band. The suspect fled on foot toward Mt. Hermon Road.



There were no reported injuries during this incident. The Fruitland Police Department's K-9 conducted a K-9 track, which did not reveal any additional evidence.



The investigation is ongoing in Wicomico County.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury PoliceDepartment or Crime Solvers (410) 548-1776.