Dover Man Charged with First-degree Rape

, Del.- A Dover man behind bars following accusations that he raped a 13-year-old girl.

Dover police said officers responded to Simon Circle after a woman notified police that 50-year-old Bobbie Harrell had sexual contact with her daughter.

Police said Harrell was babysitting for the girl's mother when the rape occurred.

Harrell was charged with first-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse.

Harrell is being held on $64,000 secured bond.