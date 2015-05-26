Dover Man Charged with First-degree Rape - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Charged with First-degree Rape

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man behind bars following accusations that he raped a 13-year-old girl. 

Dover police said officers responded to Simon Circle after a woman notified police that 50-year-old Bobbie Harrell had sexual contact with her daughter. 

Police said Harrell was babysitting for the girl's mother when the rape occurred. 

Harrell was charged with first-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse.

Harrell is being held on $64,000 secured bond. 

